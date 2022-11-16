Suniel Shetty: Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie

Stunned at Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, Suniel keen to have a word with producer to understand reason for co-star’s change of heart

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

It’s hard to imagine Hera Pheri’s universe without the street-smart Raju, essayed by Akshay Kumar, guiding the innocent Shyam and the bumbling Babu bhaiyya on their misadventures. However, earlier this week, it was reported that Kumar will not be a part of the third instalment that will see Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprise their roles. Instead, Kartik Aaryan is in talks to play a new character in the comedy that will apparently be helmed by Anees Bazmee. At a recent event, Kumar confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, stating that he was “not satisfied” with the script.

