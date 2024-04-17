The first picture is a close-up of him against the backdrop of a baby light in the depth. The second shows him leaning against a column as he looks into the camera

Suniel Shetty. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Suniel Shetty's defence against the scorching sun: 'food, water, denim' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, is making the mercury soar amid the scorching heat.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures.

The first picture is a close-up of him against the backdrop of a baby light in the depth. The second shows him leaning against a column as he looks into the camera.

He wrote in the caption, “Food, water, denim…essentials of life”.

The actor sports a casual look in the pictures as he sports a denim shirt paired with jeans. He rounded up his look with a checkered blazer. The actor kept his hair long in the front with faded sides.

On the work front, the actor can be seen as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit in the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane 4’.

