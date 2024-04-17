Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suniel Shettys defence against the scorching sun food water denim
<< Back to Elections 2024

Suniel Shetty's defence against the scorching sun: 'food, water, denim'

Updated on: 17 April,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The first picture is a close-up of him against the backdrop of a baby light in the depth. The second shows him leaning against a column as he looks into the camera

Suniel Shetty's defence against the scorching sun: 'food, water, denim'

Suniel Shetty. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Suniel Shetty's defence against the scorching sun: 'food, water, denim'
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, is making the mercury soar amid the scorching heat.


On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures.


The first picture is a close-up of him against the backdrop of a baby light in the depth. The second shows him leaning against a column as he looks into the camera.


He wrote in the caption, “Food, water, denim…essentials of life”.

The actor sports a casual look in the pictures as he sports a denim shirt paired with jeans. He rounded up his look with a checkered blazer. The actor kept his hair long in the front with faded sides.

On the work front, the actor can be seen as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit in the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane 4’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suniel shetty bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK