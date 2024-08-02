Gadar 2 to be re-released with Indian Sign Language interpretation; Sunny says understanding deaf community’s needs crucial to make films inclusive

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer became one of the few Hindi blockbusters of 2023

Listen to this article After making noise at BO, time for quiet success x 00:00

Everyone deserves the joy of watching a movie and losing themselves in the make-believe world. Driven by this thought, the makers of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023) are re-releasing it, with Indian Sign Language (ISL). On August 4, the action drama will be released, with ISL interpretation, in select theatres across the country, thus ensuring that viewers with hearing impairment can enjoy the Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma-starrer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2023, all of us witnessed as Anil Sharma’s directorial venture, a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), took the box office by storm. What did it tell us? That Deol had more fans than he thought. It was reiterated in February this year when India Signing Hands (ISH News), a Mumbai-based not-for-profit organisation that works towards increasing accessibility for the deaf community, reached out to the makers. They had a simple request—most of their wards were Deol fans and eager to watch the movie. Zee Studios and PVR-Inox Pictures promptly teamed up with the NGO, and had ISL experts dub the movie over two months.

Deol, whose character Tara Singh has become a popular figure, is happy that his film has adopted an inclusive approach to reach his fans. Gadar 2 has always had “a special place” in his heart, and the latest development has only endeared it further to him. “It’s overwhelming to see the continued love and support from audiences one year after Gadar 2’s release. This re-release with Indian Sign Language interpretation will allow the film to touch the hearts of more audiences. Understanding and empathy towards the accessibility needs of the deaf community is something we, in the entertainment sector, feel strongly about,” he says.

Patel echoes the leading man’s sentiments, stating, “It feels great to bring the story of Sakina back on the big screen for a special audience that does not get enough opportunities to fully enjoy cinema as the rest of us.” Underlining that movie-viewing should become more inclusive, Umesh Kr Bansal, the studio’s chief business officer, says, “Making cinema accessible for all is a priority for us.” While the re-release has been planned as a week-long affair, it will be extended if met with a strong response.