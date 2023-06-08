Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' will release in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format for the viewers to get a larger-than-life experience of this everlasting love story. The film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be released on June 9

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar

Listen to this article Sunny Deol's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in cinemas tomorrow; makers announce Buy-1-Get-1 free offer on tickets x 00:00

Fans of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' are highly excited as the film is all set to release tomorrow, 9 June 2023. Owing to the excitement of the masses, Zee Studios have decided to keep a 'BUY ONE GET ONE FREE' offer for the fans and the offer will be valid till 11 June 2023.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', the timeless classic has been ruling hearts for two decades. Keeping in mind this love for the film, the makers, Zee Studios decided to re-release the film on the silver screen once again to create a sense of nostalgia and showcase the beauty and magic of this cult classic, before the release of 'Gadar 2'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers have also made various technical advancements in the film for making it more refreshing and more relatable for the newer generations. 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' will release in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format for the viewers to get a larger-than-life experience of this everlasting love story.

Zee Studios also shared a special video, revealing how they restored the biggest blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. Speaking about this, CBO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. By adding the advancements in the technical aspects of the film, we wanted to give the fans a chance to relive the iconic film with a visually astonishing and larger-than-life experience. We are extremely excited to present 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format, it will allow fans across the nation to witness the magic and power of this timeless classic before they witness the continuation of the story in Gadar 2 on 11th August 2023.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha showcases the powerful love story set against the backdrop of the partition of India and Pakistan. The visual effects were carefully integrated to enhance the visual experience without compromising the film's nostalgic essence, the sound of "Gadar" underwent a thorough restoration process. All the footage, visual effects shots, sound, and background music were compiled and rendered into the final 4K version.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' will have a multi-city premiere in Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur on 9th June.