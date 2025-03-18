Return of a cult classic! Sunny Deol's Ghatak to re-release on March 21

Sunny Deol's Ghatak is an action film that remains a fan favourite for its gripping story, powerful performances, and memorable dialogues

Picture Courtesy/Red Lorry Film Festival's Instagram account

Actor Sunny Deol's 'Ghatak' be re-released on March 21.

On Monday, the official Instagram page of Red Lorry Film Festival shared the news and wrote, "Brace yourself for the return of a cult classic! GHATAK is hitting the big screen once again at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Relive the action on 21st March 2025 on the big screen!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Lorry Film Festival (@redlorryfilmfestival)

Sunny's iconic action film 'Ghatak', which came out during Diwali in 1996, completed 28 years since its release last year.

The action film remains a fan favourite for its gripping story, powerful performances, and memorable dialogues.

To celebrate the special occasion, the 'Gadar' actor took to his Instagram and shared a nostalgic video featuring some of the film's best scenes and dialogues.

Sunny also took a moment to remember the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, who played the role of Kashi Nath, a feared crime lord in the movie. Amrish Puri's performance as the menacing villain was one of the highlights of Ghatak.

Along with the video, Sunny wrote, "28 years of #Ghatak! My Diwali Release of 1996! Directed by #RajKumarSantoshi, Miss you #AmrishPuri sahab."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCG3FvqpDeP/

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also starred Danny Denzongpa, and Meenakshi Seshadri in prominent roles.

Released in 1996, the film was declared a blockbuster hit, and Sunny's hard-hitting dialogues remain unforgettable.

