Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deol grooves as he enjoys desi meal of paranthe dahi and lassi during flight

Sunny Deol grooves as he enjoys desi meal of paranthe, dahi, and lassi during flight

Updated on: 09 April,2025 04:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

 Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his action drama “Jaat,” treated himself to a delightful desi meal of paranthe, dahi, and lassi during his flight

Sunny Deol grooves as he enjoys desi meal of paranthe, dahi, and lassi during flight

Sunny Deol

Listen to this article
Sunny Deol grooves as he enjoys desi meal of paranthe, dahi, and lassi during flight
x
00:00

 Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his action drama “Jaat,” treated himself to a delightful desi meal of paranthe, dahi, and lassi during his flight.



The actor’s in-flight feast showcases his love for traditional flavors and the simple pleasures of home-cooked food. On Wednesday, the ‘Gadar’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying a parantha with curd. Sunny also added the theme song from his upcoming film “Jaat” to the video. In the clip, the actor can be seen holding a parantha in his hand while dancing to the catchy tune.


Sharing this sweet moment, he captioned the video, “Apna style hai desi Paranthe, dahi aur lassi Thank you all for showing so much love to #JaatThemeSong #Jaat in Cinemas Tomorrow! (sic)."

Notably, the 'Ghayal' actor looks handsome in a white shirt paired with comfy trousers and a stylish hat.

On April 8, the makers of “Jaat” released the theme song from the movie on social media. The upbeat track featuring Sunny perfectly captures his larger-than-life persona, blending classic swagger with the powerful essence of Jaat culture. The theme song sets the stage for the film, highlighting the tough and unyielding spirit of Jaat culture, a trait that has long been associated with Deol's iconic roles. In this foot-tapping number, Sunny rocked a kurta, pajama, and turban, further cementing his iconic Jaat look.

Earlier, the makers of the film had dropped the tracks ‘Touch Kiya’ and the high-energy number ‘Oh Rama Shri Rama.’ To celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6, the team unveiled ‘Oh Rama Shri Rama’ in a grand ceremony at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

“Jaat,” directed by Gopichand Malineni, also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunny deol Entertainment News bollywood events upcoming movie Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK