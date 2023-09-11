Sunny Deol on feud with Shah Rukh Khan post-Darr: It was childish, shouldn't have happened

On Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol opened up about his feud with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr in 1993 and called it 'childish'

Sunny Deol addressed his feud with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr in 1993 He said on Aap Ki Adalat that the incident was `childish` The Gadar 2 actor clarified that he`s in touch with the Jawan star now

The news of Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's reconciliation left fans delighted. Their beloved on-screen heroes were not on talking terms for close to 16 years after delivering one of Bollywood's best films, Darr, in 1993. The end of the feud was indicated when Shah Rukh tweeted about watching Sunny's Gadar 2 and loving it. The latter invited the former to the success party of Gadar 2 and the former co-stars even posed for pictures.

Now, in an interview on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny was asked about his feud with Shah Rukh. The Gadar 2 star shared, "Those days, when it happened, were a different time. People forget what happened in those days. One understands that such things should not have happened. It was 'bachpana' (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film Gadar 2 with his entire family and he called me. Everything is absolutely fine now."

Sunny also spoke about his equation with Salman Khan. He said, "Salman and I have a different equation. Obviously, I'm senior to him. When I used to work, he would visit my sets always. He shares a good bond with my father (Dharmendra). So that give and take, which is with very few people, was there. Obviously, it is not that they are my colleagues. I have my bonds with everyone. I am what I am, you may like it or may not like it."

In a throwback interview on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny spoke about having disagreements with Darr director Yash Chopra regarding the scene where Shah Rukh's character stabs him. "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando. Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands,” he added.

Owing to disagreements, Sunny and Shah Rukh weren't on talking terms for 16 years after Darr. "It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai,” he shared.

Currently, the two films that are ruling in theatres are Shah Rukh's recently released Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi; the other is Sunny and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.