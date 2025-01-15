Sunny Deol treats fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri 2025 celebration

Sunny Deol dropped a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting beside a bonfire and clicking a picture while celebrating Lohri

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Actor Sunny Deol has treated his fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri celebration.

On Tuesday, Sunny dropped a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting beside a bonfire and clicking a picture.

His brother and actor Bobby Deol reacted to the post.

He dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Netizens also reacted to the post and extended heartwarming wishes to the 'Gadar' actor.

A user wrote, "Happy Lohri Sunny ji."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is all set to make his return to the big screen with the action film 'Jaat', following the huge success of 'Gadar 2' released in August 2023.

The teaser of 'Jaat' was unveiled in December last year, giving fans a glimpse of the high-octane action they can expect.

'Jaat' is directed by the Telugu director Gopichand Malineni starring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra in major roles alongside Sunny Deol.

The one-minute and twenty-seven-second teaser of 'Jaat' features intense action scenes which include crushing faces with dumbbells, hanging bodies, flying cops and more. The video begins with an introduction of Sunny's character, the protagonist, who has a menacing appearance.

Initially, he is also seen with his hands and legs chained. Sunny Deol appears to be back in action, this time wielding a big fan to defeat enemies rather than a handpump. Randeep Hooda is expected to be playing a negative role in the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama. It will hit theatres in April 2025.

The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography.

Navin Nooli will oversee editing, and Avinash Kolla will be responsible for production design. Furthermore, the film's action sequences, choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to deliver breathtaking stunts that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

