Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deol treats fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri 2025 celebration

Sunny Deol treats fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri 2025 celebration

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sunny Deol dropped a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting beside a bonfire and clicking a picture while celebrating Lohri

Sunny Deol treats fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri 2025 celebration

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sunny Deol treats fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri 2025 celebration
x
00:00

Actor Sunny Deol has treated his fans with a sneak peek of his Lohri celebration.


On Tuesday, Sunny dropped a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting beside a bonfire and clicking a picture.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)


His brother and actor Bobby Deol reacted to the post.

He dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Netizens also reacted to the post and extended heartwarming wishes to the 'Gadar' actor.

A user wrote, "Happy Lohri Sunny ji."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is all set to make his return to the big screen with the action film 'Jaat', following the huge success of 'Gadar 2' released in August 2023.

The teaser of 'Jaat' was unveiled in December last year, giving fans a glimpse of the high-octane action they can expect.

'Jaat' is directed by the Telugu director Gopichand Malineni starring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra in major roles alongside Sunny Deol.

The one-minute and twenty-seven-second teaser of 'Jaat' features intense action scenes which include crushing faces with dumbbells, hanging bodies, flying cops and more. The video begins with an introduction of Sunny's character, the protagonist, who has a menacing appearance.

Initially, he is also seen with his hands and legs chained. Sunny Deol appears to be back in action, this time wielding a big fan to defeat enemies rather than a handpump. Randeep Hooda is expected to be playing a negative role in the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama. It will hit theatres in April 2025.

The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography.

Navin Nooli will oversee editing, and Avinash Kolla will be responsible for production design. Furthermore, the film's action sequences, choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to deliver breathtaking stunts that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunny deol Lohri bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK