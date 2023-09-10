After the success of Gadar 2, there were reports that Sunny Deol had increased his pay to Rs 50 crore per film. The actor has now reacted to the rumours

Sunny Deol

Listen to this article Sunny Deol reacts on rumours of charging Rs 50 crores per film, says, 'I do not work like this' x 00:00

Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, ‘Gadar 2’. Following the film's success, there were reports that Deol had increased his pay to Rs 50 crore per film. In an interview with India TV, the actor has finally reacted to the rumours.

When asked if he has ever demanded 50 crore for a project, Sunny said, "Look, it's the producer who will decide how much to pay depending on how much he earns." When asked if a 500-crore box office collection implies the hero can charge 50 crore, the actor said, "He (producer) will decide how much he can pay. I will not say, I'll do or not do. I do not work like this. I like to be in projects where I am not a burden."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same interview, while talking about not using a body double, Sunny shared, "No, I didn't use any body double except for a few scenes. I do such scenes on my own because it is about the right body language and expression, which gets hampered because there are so many cuts in between. (sic)"

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Deol previously mentioned the topic of charging 50 crores per film and said that financial matters are private and should not be publicised. He said, "First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to (the) close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don’t charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now, we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2."

In the same interview, he also mentioned that he knows his worth and that he never compromises on his price.

‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan, in the midst of an anti-India campaign to bring back his son Charanjeet. The film has broken records at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, it was released on August 11. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel.





