Sunny Deol shares nostalgic social media post celebrating 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' anniversary

Sunny took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' anniversary starring father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol

Picture courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Reminiscing the beautiful memories associated with 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', actor Sunny Deol, on Tuesday shared a video clip with the title song and the key moments from the film on Instagram.

Sunny took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' anniversary starring father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Show full article