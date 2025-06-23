Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deol celebrates 35 years of Ghayal Still feels like yesterday

Sunny Deol celebrates 35 years of Ghayal: 'Still feels like yesterday'

Updated on: 23 June,2025 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Sunny Deol remembered his iconic role of Ajay Mehra as his first-ever blockbuster, Ghayal clocked 35 years. Celebrating the anniversary, Deol reminisced, 'This film is a piece of my heart'

Sunny Deol celebrates 35 years of Ghayal: 'Still feels like yesterday'

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sunny Deol celebrates 35 years of Ghayal: 'Still feels like yesterday'
x
00:00

Sunny Deol, on Sunday, took to social media to mark a major milestone in his career—the 35th anniversary of his iconic film “Ghayal.”

Released in 1990, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial cemented Deol’s place as a powerful performer in the film industry. In a heartfelt post, the 'Gadar' actor reflected on the journey of bringing the character of Ajay Mehra to life. Calling it more than just a role, Sunny Deol shared how deeply personal the film is to him. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Border’ actor posted a video compiling his powerful scenes and dialogues from the action drama.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)


Alongside it, he wrote, “35 Years of #Ghayal! Today marks 35 years since we first released Ghayal. It feels like yesterday when we brought Ajay Mehra’s story to life—his courage, his conviction, and the spirit of justice that still resonates with audiences. This film was more than just a role—it was a piece of my heart. It challenged me, inspired me, and showed the power of storytelling.”

Netizens flocked to the comments section to celebrate the milestone. One user commented on the post, “The original and best action hero in Bollywood.” Another said, “My best childhood movie.” A third user wrote, “Nostalgic watched at childhood ! 90s period was best.”

“Ghayal” marked the directorial debut of Rajkumar Santoshi. Produced by veteran actor Dharmendra, the film featured Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri. The supporting cast included notable names like Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena, and Sudesh Berry. The film was a major box office success. It ranked as the second highest-grossing film of 1990, solidifying its place as one of the standout releases of the year.

Sunny Deol is next gearing up for the release of his film "Border 2," which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sunny deol ghayal bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK