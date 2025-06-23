Sunny Deol remembered his iconic role of Ajay Mehra as his first-ever blockbuster, Ghayal clocked 35 years. Celebrating the anniversary, Deol reminisced, 'This film is a piece of my heart'

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Sunny Deol, on Sunday, took to social media to mark a major milestone in his career—the 35th anniversary of his iconic film “Ghayal.”

Released in 1990, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial cemented Deol’s place as a powerful performer in the film industry. In a heartfelt post, the 'Gadar' actor reflected on the journey of bringing the character of Ajay Mehra to life. Calling it more than just a role, Sunny Deol shared how deeply personal the film is to him. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Border’ actor posted a video compiling his powerful scenes and dialogues from the action drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Alongside it, he wrote, “35 Years of #Ghayal! Today marks 35 years since we first released Ghayal. It feels like yesterday when we brought Ajay Mehra’s story to life—his courage, his conviction, and the spirit of justice that still resonates with audiences. This film was more than just a role—it was a piece of my heart. It challenged me, inspired me, and showed the power of storytelling.”

Netizens flocked to the comments section to celebrate the milestone. One user commented on the post, “The original and best action hero in Bollywood.” Another said, “My best childhood movie.” A third user wrote, “Nostalgic watched at childhood ! 90s period was best.”

“Ghayal” marked the directorial debut of Rajkumar Santoshi. Produced by veteran actor Dharmendra, the film featured Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri. The supporting cast included notable names like Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena, and Sudesh Berry. The film was a major box office success. It ranked as the second highest-grossing film of 1990, solidifying its place as one of the standout releases of the year.

Sunny Deol is next gearing up for the release of his film "Border 2," which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

