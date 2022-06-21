Breaking News
Mumbai reports 1,781 new Covid-19 cases; one death
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha to be candidate of Opposition parties
Mumbai: Court rejects Sachin Waze's plea seeking default bail in corruption case
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Hinduja The title Thai Massage definitely left me intrigued

Sunny Hinduja: The title ‘Thai Massage’ definitely left me intrigued

Updated on: 21 June,2022 05:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Sunny shares screen space with Gajraj Rao and Divyendu Sharma in 'Thai Massage'

Sunny Hinduja: The title ‘Thai Massage’ definitely left me intrigued

Sunny Hinduja/PR image


Actor Sunny Hinduja, who features in 'Thai Massage' with Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma and others, a film directed by Mangesh Hadawale, spoke to mid-day.com about the project. 

The title ‘Thai Massage’ raises curiosity. What is it about?




I want you’ll to be curious and I’m waiting for the trailer to launch. It’s a mix of comedy, drama and empathy. The title ‘Thai Massage’ definitely left me intrigued. Initially the title was ‘Maazi’ so that there was no hassle during the shoot.


Show full article

bollywood divyendu sharma Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK