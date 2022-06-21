Sunny Hinduja: The title ‘Thai Massage’ definitely left me intrigued

Sunny shares screen space with Gajraj Rao and Divyendu Sharma in 'Thai Massage'
Sunny Hinduja/PR image
Actor Sunny Hinduja, who features in 'Thai Massage' with Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma and others, a film directed by Mangesh Hadawale, spoke to mid-day.com about the project.
The title ‘Thai Massage’ raises curiosity. What is it about?
I want you’ll to be curious and I’m waiting for the trailer to launch. It’s a mix of comedy, drama and empathy. The title ‘Thai Massage’ definitely left me intrigued. Initially the title was ‘Maazi’ so that there was no hassle during the shoot.