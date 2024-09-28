From intense thrillers to heartwarming romances, Sunny Kaushal has proven his mettle as an actor who can seamlessly switch between genres and characters

Sunny Kaushal Pic/Instagram

Sunny Kaushal Birthday Special: 5 stellar performances of the versatile actor

Happy Birthday to the versatile and talented Sunny Kaushal, who continues to impress audiences with his wide range of performances and undeniable screen presence! From intense thrillers to heartwarming romances, Sunny has proven his mettle as an actor who can seamlessly switch between genres and characters. As we celebrate his journey so far, here’s a look at 5 remarkable projects where Sunny Kaushal showcased his versatility and cemented his status as the next powerhouse of Bollywood.

5 stellar performances of Sunny Kaushal

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

In this gripping thriller, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu demonstrated his ability to embody complex characters, delivering a performance filled with intensity and passion. His role in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba kept viewers on the edge of their seats and cemented his place as a rising star.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

In this thrilling heist film, Sunny Kaushal brought action and suspense to the forefront with his role as Ankit Sethi who is caught in a dangerous scheme. His ability to navigate high-stakes moments with wit and grit showcased his versatility as a dynamic performer.

Shiddat

With Shiddat, Sunny explored the depths of love and passion, portraying the character of ‘Jaggi’ a devoted lover willing to go to great lengths for his beloved. His emotionally charged performance made Jaggi’s journey unforgettable and highlighted Sunny’s capacity to bring vulnerability and strength to his characters.

Hurdang

Taking on a socially charged narrative, Sunny delivered a powerful performance in Hurdang, as Daddu Thakur where he portrayed a rebellious student fighting for change. His portrayal of youthful passion and frustration was both impactful and convincing, proving he can handle intense, message-driven roles.

Gold

In his breakout role in Gold, Sunny shone as a young hockey player as Himmat Singh holding his own alongside Akshay Kumar. His spirited performance in this patriotic sports drama marked the beginning of his rise as an actor to watch.

From romance to rebellion, and from action to drama, Sunny Kaushal has consistently demonstrated that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Here’s to many more years of extraordinary performances! Happy Birthday, Sunny Kaushal!

Sunny Kaushal’s work front

Sunny Kaushal will share screen space with Neetu Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Letters To Mr Khanna'. Using comedy as its main premise, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It also stars Shraddha Srinath.