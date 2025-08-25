Breaking News
Sunny Leone talks about alternatives to pregnancy with Soha Ali Khan: 'Taboo when it comes to IVF, surrogacy, and adoption'

Updated on: 25 August,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

After Sunny Leone embraced parenthood through adoption and surrogacy on Soha Ali Khan's podcast ‘All About Her’, the host shared her hopes that the alternatives to pregnancy are celebrated

Sunny Leone with her kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher; (right) Soha Ali Khan

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Do I want to become a parent or pregnant?’ That question formed the crux of Sunny Leone’s conversation with Soha Ali Khan, who invited the actor as a guest on her new podcast, All About Her. For Khan, it has been one of the episodes that stayed with her long after the recording was complete, as Leone — who adopted her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017, and welcomed her twins, Asher and Noah, via in vitro fertilisation [IVF] and surrogacy in 2018 — opened up about the stigma around different routes of attaining parenthood. 

Khan shares, “The episode is centred on IVF, surrogacy, and adoption. Besides Sunny, we had Dr Kiran Coelho. Women put so much pressure on themselves to become pregnant because they want to have children. There are options, but we don’t talk about or celebrate those options. There is taboo when it comes to IVF, surrogacy, and adoption.”



With the episode set to stream in the coming weeks, Khan is eager for couples to listen to Leone’s “empowering” view of parenthood. The host believes their conversation can help people who are trying for a family embrace options other than pregnancy. “It was nice to have somebody talk about the other ways [to embrace parenthood] in such a positive and empowering way. The conversation will open doors for many people to think, ‘I have tried naturally for a while. Maybe I can start thinking about [options].’ At the end of the day, do you want to be a parent? Or do you want to be pregnant? They are two very different experiences,” states Khan.


2017
When Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber

2018
The couple welcomed their twins, Noah and Asher Singh Weber, via IVF and surrogacy

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

