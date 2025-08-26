'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' motion poster brings Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor as "heartbreakers with wicked plan"

Besides Varun, Janhvi, Rohit, and Sanya, the film boasts an ensemble of actors like Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ' have dropped an exciting motion poster of the film.

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' have dropped an exciting motion poster of the film.

On Monday, the motion poster was shared across social media handles, offering an insight into the star-studded cast and their fun dynamics in the story. It describes Varun and Janhvi's characters as "two heart-breakers with one wicked plan."

They are further joined by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, adding more to the chaos.

"Revenge never looked this festive," the video added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"Mandap sajega, mehfil jamegi...Par Sunny aur Tulsi ki entry, saari script badal degi!" the makers wrote alongside the motion poster, suggesting that the lead pair will bring a lot of drama to a wedding.

Besides Varun, Janhvi, Rohit, and Sanya, the film boasts an ensemble of actors like Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

The update came a few days after the team wrapped the shooting of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.' Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans, along with pictures from the sets.

"SUNNY SANSKARI KI TULSI KUMARI is done!!! Main phir se aa raha hoon @shashankkhaitan ke direction mein Oct 2 @dharmamovies," the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Plot details surrounding the romantic-comedy still remain unknown.

While Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are collaborating for the second time after 'Bawaal,' this film also marks the 'Baby John' actor's third venture with Khaitan after the successful 'Dulhania' films.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also has Anurag Singh's 'Border 2' in the pipeline. It features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever