Producer Suparn Varma shares his excitement over the unprecedented move of a film releasing in theatres after its digital premiere

A still from the film

Listen to this article Suparn Varma: We got calls from distributors saying they wanted to screen Bandaa x 00:00

The positive response to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai compelled the makers to reimagine the theatrical release of the ZEE5 film after it streamed on the platform last week. As reported by mid-day (Start small, go big, June 1, 2023), the film, based on the 2013 rape case of a minor by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, opened in 20 theatres yesterday. “It’s a symbolic release, but we are hoping that the love of the audience will increase the number of theatres,” says filmmaker Suparn Varma, who is the creative producer of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer.

Suparn Varma

ADVERTISEMENT

Varma insists that not only the audience but also distributors have reached out to the producers to request a big-screen release of the film. “We got calls from distributors saying they wanted to screen it, but there is a certain process in place. We sold it to Zee Studios, which sold it to ZEE5. Due to the high demand, we decided the film should be put out in theatres. It was the audience’s love that got the movie out. I have been lucky and privileged to get love with The Family Man and Rana Naidu, but with Bandaa, it feels like a tsunami,” shares the producer of the Apoorv Singh Karki-helmed movie. Crediting Bajpayee for an effortless collaboration, Varma says, “Manoj is one of the greatest collaborators in the world because he comes without ego. He is there to give it his all. That is how magic happens because you are coming from the space of honesty.” Sirf Ek Bandaa Bi Kaafi Hai marks the second collaboration between Bajpayee and Varma.