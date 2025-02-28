Reema Kagti-directed Superboys of Malegaon is now out in theatres and has been making a fair buzz at the box office. The film is likely to open at Rs 1 crore

In Pic: Superboys of Malegaon

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Farah Khan, celebs heap praise on Superboys of Malegaon x 00:00

The much-awaited Superboys of Malegaon has finally hit the big screen, and its extraordinary story is making waves across the nation. Directed by Reema Kagti, this powerful film delves into the inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends—dreamers from the small town of Malegaon who dared to create their own cinematic world. While the excitement among fans for the film’s release was palpable, it has now started gaining appreciation from celebrities. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Farah Khan have showered their love on the recently released film Superboys of Malegaon.

Celebs shower praise on Superboys of Malegaon

Actress Katrina Kaif took to her social media and shared a poster of the film receiving amazing reviews. While sharing the poster, she wrote, "Killing it @tigerbabyofficial just always ahead of the curve and walking that courageous path… @reemakagti1 @zoieakhtar @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid #storytellers."

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also praised the film and wrote, "A love letter to friendship. Indeed. Nostalgically hitting the cinephilic chord in me. Best wishes to the whole team @reemakagti1 @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @vishalrr @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial. Guys, don't miss this one. Go watch it in theatres near you. @gouravadarsh @shashank.arora @vineet_ksofficial @manjiripupala @saqibayub."

Choreographer and director Farah Khan wished the team all the best and wrote, "All the best @reemakagti1 @zoieakhtar… hearing only amazing things about #SuperboysOfMalegaon."

A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon has now been released on the big screen and premiered across India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.

Superboys of Malegaon box office prediction

Reema Kagti-directed Superboys of Malegaon is now out in theatres and has been making a fair buzz at the box office. As per reports in Pinkvilla, the film is likely to open at Rs 1 crore, and if word of mouth spreads in favor of the film, the chances of the film earning even more than a crore are high.