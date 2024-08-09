Supreme Court judges will be watching 'Laapataa Ladies' at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will be interacting with them post the movie

The Supreme Court on Friday will screen the Hindi movie 'Laapataa Ladies' for all the Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and members of the registry. The screening will also be attended by the movie's producers, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and film director Kiran Rao.

A circular of the apex court said that screening of the movie is part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex.

The movie will be screened from 4.15 to 6.20 pm.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies marks the return of Kiran Rao to direction after 14 years. She said audiences have been conditioned to expect the worst, especially when it comes to women's safety. But her film, while realistic and grounded, doesn't go there. "Honestly, this story could have gone in any direction. It could have been any other genre. When we were writing this, we were conscious that while we are touching upon several issues, the idea is to entertain and make it an accessible and a fun journey," Rao told PTI in an interview. "I feel there's a lot of goodness in the world. When we look at our lives, we realise there are so many people around us who give us hope and love. We're surrounded by people we admire, and we don't see enough of them on screen," she added. The director admits it was challenging to keep the touch light but she saw it as an opportunity to show flawed and familiar characters who are "lovable and real".

(with inputs from agencies)