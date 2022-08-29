Sushant Divgikar: If I can be celebrated globally, why not here?

As he presents his track with Grag Queen, queer artiste Sushant Divgikar says sensitisation programmes for his community is need of the hour

Sushant Divgikar

It was in 2021, during their time spent as contestants on the drag queen singing reality show, Queen of the Universe, that Sushant Divgikar first met Grag Queen. The duo, who “are very similar in many ways”, instantly hit it off, and made a pact to collaborate when the show concluded. Their latest release, Brazindia, says Divgikar is an effort to “keep our word”.

Also Read: Sushant Divgikar to feature in India's first Pride Anthem

“On the [Graham Norton-hosted] show, we became best friends. The idea behind this track is to show that Brazil and India have a lot in common — we celebrate and respect our cultures. We also wanted to showcase the [drag culture] in both countries. In this track, she, [being a Brazilian artiste] wears Indian outfits, such as lehengas. And I wear Brazilian outfits, which are performance-based.” Celebrating their sisterhood in the offering, Divgikar, who goes by the name Rani Ko-He-Nur, wanted to showcase a different aspect of the drag culture. “We wanted to show that drag isn’t all about being bitchy and catty, but it can also be about the beautiful sisterhood that we have. We also had a special appearance from the legendary drag queen, Manila Luzon. Sharing screen space with Grag Queen is fantastic. We plan to present more stuff.”

Divgikar, who gained fame among the masses after his stint on the eight season of Bigg Boss, has been among the most prominent faces of the Indian queer community. But even though he has spent 16 years in the entertainment industry, he admits that significant change for the betterment of the trans-gender community hasn’t come about.

Watch Video: Sushant Divgikar bares it all

“There are more artistes coming forward today, but, not much has changed when one considers how we are perceived. Why can’t we simply be referred to as artistes instead of ‘queer artistes’? I don’t see enough representation in mainstream [media] either. Why do cis-gender men and women play trans-gender roles when we [could] get the chance to play ourselves? I see so many talented artistes who belong to the queer community, but they don’t get the time of day.”

He questions that if an artiste like him, who has spent close to two decades in the industry, must fight for essentials like equal pay, receiving payment on time, and substantial work, he can only wonder what the plight of new queer artiste would be. “We should not need to fight so hard. If I can be celebrated on several global platforms, and have billboards with my face on them on Times Square, why can’t I be [celebrated] here? When we go abroad, we are celebrated for representing our country.”

Pointing out that several trans-gender individuals are forced into sex work because of society’s inability to give them enough opportunities, he says government-backed sensitisation programmes are the need of the hour. “It is time for people to let go of the notion that we are less than, only because we come from this community. People from the queer community are fighting for basic things in the largest democracy of the world. This is dichotomous and questionable.”

On Divgikar’s plate is his new podcast series, Jan Gan Man, created with the aim of enabling listeners to reconsider the meaning of “azadi”. “It is my effort to look at our freedom fighters in a more humane way.”

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 0 Submit Request