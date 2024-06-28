Sushmita Sen adds ‘second DOB’ to her Insta bio: Here’s why this date is important to her

Sushmita Sen has now changed something about her bio, and that is her date of birth

In Pic: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen always makes headlines for everything she does. The actor, who has spent decades in the business being her absolute best, is one who has managed to remain relevant throughout her career, even when she was not on screen. Recently, she made news for her stellar performances in Aarya Season 3 and Taali. It turns out she is back in the headlines for a very heartwarming reason. The actor has now changed something about her bio, and that is her date of birth. Sen has added the line, “Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023” to her bio, which left fans curious about its meaning.

Well, the date is very pivotal in Sushmita Sen’s life. In case you don't remember, it was the same day she suffered a heart attack last year while she was shooting for Aarya Season 3 and had to undergo emergency surgery. The actor has now decided to call that day her second date of birth, which is a very interesting thought. Fans who have decoded this have been showering love on their favorite star. It is no surprise because Sen consistently receives love from her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle last year while announcing that she had suffered a heart attack, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart.’”

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!" she finished the post.

Sushmita Sen has yet to announce her future projects on the work front. The actor has been spreading positivity through her social media presence, and this addition to her bio is just one of the many good things she does on the internet.

