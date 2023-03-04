Sushmita Sen on suffering a 'very big heart attack': I am very lucky to be on the other side

On Saturday, Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram to thank all for their concern and also thanked the hospital staff and all her near and dear ones who helped her through the phase

Sushmita Sen. Pic/Instagram

Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she had suffered a heart attack and is recovering. The actress shared the information through her Instagram handle. The former Miss Universe was flooded with messages of care and concern after she announced the same.

On Saturday, Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram to thank all for their concern and also thanked the hospital staff and all her near and dear ones who helped her through the phase. "A few very important people, who made a huge difference in getting me here in one piece, it took an army of people, let me tell you... this is my thank you post, which is my Instagram Live because these people went out of their way to do things for me... they also respected the fact that I like my privacy. So, this whole thing was kept very hushed and private," she said.

“My hats off to you, my only request was that nobody should know that I was admitted and that there was a procedure going on, and they honoured that and kept the privacy all the way until I was discharged," she added talking about how the hospital staff respected her privacy.

Talking about what happened, she said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart.” The actor also thanked her doctor, who is the ICU head of Nanavati hospital, for saving her life more than once.

“I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.” Further, she thanked her fans and well-wishers for the messages and flowers and added, “My home looks like a Garden of Eden."

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared a picture with her father and revealed that she had suffered from a heart attack. She wrote in the caption, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart.’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!”

