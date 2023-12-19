Sussanne Khan took to her social media to drop an adorable video with boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday. The two have been dating for a couple of years now

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan drops special birthday wish for boyfriend Arslan Goni: 'All I ever want is you'

Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her social media on Tuesday to pen a special wish for her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The latter turned a year older today and Sussanne took the opportunity to shower love on him. Sussanne is also the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne posted a video featuring adorable moments of the couple. Along with a video that highlights happy moments from their relationship, Khan wrote, "Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love... You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. thank you for Being YOUUUUUU... I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU"

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to wish Arslan Goni.

Birthday boy Arslan Goni wrote, "Thank you my love"

Arslan Goni's brother Aly Goni dropped heart and evil eye emojis. One of the users wrote, "My two fav cuties". Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Kapoor Farah Kha Ali also dropped birthday wishes for Arslan in the comment section. Maria Goretti wrote, "Happy Birthday Arsalan, have a wonderful saunter surrounded by the ones you love, around the sun"

In October this year on Sussanne's birthday, Arslan also dropped a similar video giving a glimpse of their happy memories. Sharing the video he wrote, "Happy happy birthday my love @suzkr … first of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you. This is dedicated to only #us."

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.