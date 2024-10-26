While Parineeti posted pictures featuring her and Raghav sitting and receiving blessings from the religious scholar, Raghav dropped a video that includes the preparations & their meeting

Swami Avimukteshwaranand at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's home

Today was very special for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha, as the religious priest Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji graced their Delhi home. Overwhelmed by his visit, both Parineeti and Raghav shared glimpses of their time with him. While Parineeti posted pictures featuring her and Raghav sitting and receiving blessings from the religious scholar, Raghav dropped a video that includes the preparations, their meeting, and more inside glimpses.

Parineeti’s meeting with Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji

While sharing the picture, Chopra wrote, “This morning @raghavchadha88 and I feel especially blessed by divine grace; as Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji graced our humble home. For him to accept our invite is a divine privilege; one we never imagined possible.”

“His divinity has brought us closer to the true essence of spirituality and the eternal teachings of Sanatan Dharma. We feel deeply thankful and grateful that he blessed us today. And we pray for his continued blessings upon our family,” she further added

Raghav Chadha shared a reel

Meanwhile, by dropping a reel, Raghav shared the experience and wrote in hindi, “Oh, what fortune it is for us... The Lord Himself has graced my home. Today, Parineeti Chopra and I are overwhelmed with emotion; the doors of our fortune have opened, and we are all blessed. The knower of dharma and the highest representative of Sanatan culture, the revered Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji, has graced our residence with his presence today.”

“Every corner of my home has been sanctified by the dust of his holy feet. Our family sat in the presence of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Ji, receiving his blessings and prasad. I humbly express my gratitude to the Supreme Father, the Almighty, whose grace has brought this precious moment into our family’s life,” he added.

Fans react to Raghav and Parineeti’s posts

As Parineeti and Raghav dropped the images and video from their sacred meeting, fans started dropping comments. One wrote, “Just so blessed congratulations to everyone in the family”. “You brought blessings for each one of us. Thanks for sharing,” another one wrote. A third fan commented, “Raghav chadda is luckiest man in this he got you”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav became friends when they were in London for higher education. The actress married Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.