Swara Bhasker receives surprise baby shower from husband Fahad Ahmad and friends: Heart is so full

Swara Bhasker shared pictures and videos from her surprise baby shower thrown by her husband Fahad Ahmad and friends

Swara Bhasker is about to embrace motherhood as she is expecting her first child with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, this year. As the countdown for the junior-most member of the family begins, the actress received a sweet surprise from Fahad, their parents and friends. She shared multiple pictures and videos from her surprise baby shower which was held almost a week ago.

Sharing glimpses from the fun baby shower, Swara wrote, "I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen & the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite.. but I didn’t catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra & @priyatnabasu arriving outside & then too I was merely confused!"

She further added, "Thank you SO much guys! Samar and Lakshita for so thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it, @fahadzirarahmad for keeping the secret and @prashantktm @ashisroy @neetu_sarin @sukhleen_aneja @kunal555555 @swatigetsinsta #UdayKhare, Kaushik, Priyatna , @sabka.malik.ek.taa @sanakapoor5 @shastrivanita for coming and for all the love! Big gratitude to Seema aunty @seemasaran_narayen and Shankar uncle for hosting and Mom and Dad for playing along. Heart is soooo full! This baby is so lucky to be surrounded by such loving and wonderful Masis and Mamus, and Nanas and Nanis. Thank you all soooooo much! Lakshita and Samar you guys outdo yourselves every time! Feel so blessed!"

On September 16, Swara posted a stunning picture from her maternity shoot. She was wearing a white see-through dress. The caption read, "Raw. Real. Unfiltered.

That’s what they say the transition to motherhood is like! Well, I’m at the cusp.. here goes.."

Swara announced her pregnancy on June 6. Sharing pictures with Fahad, the actress penned a note on Instagram. It read, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!"

Swara and politician Fahad had a court marriage on February 16 this year. They followed it up with a week-long celebration in March in Delhi at the actress' maternal grandmother's residence.