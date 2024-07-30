Breaking News
Taapsee Pannu slams 'sensational' paparazzi, calls them 'so called media'

Updated on: 30 July,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Taapsee Pannu mentioned that the paparazzi are well aware of when they get too close to her, shout at her, or chase her car. She added that she doesn't feel she should apologize for her privilege



Taapsee Pannu


Taapsee Pannu admits she has a tense relationship with the paparazzi. In an interview with Fever FM, she explained why she doesn't try to please them and how photographers twist her statements and videos for their own profit.


Taapsee Pannu calls out the paparazzi for clickbait content



Taapsee talked about the clickbait content on the paparazzi pages and said, “Click kaise karoge tum? Mujhe batao achhi baaton pe kaun click karta? Mujhe batao tumne last news kaun si achhi pe click kar dia ho? Ab ye wali news zyada sensational hai. (How will you click on the news then? Tell me who clicks on positive news? When was the last time you clicked on a positive news? Now, this kind of news is more sensational). ‘She’s being nasty and rude to paparazzi' so everyone is like, ‘Kya ho gaya, kya ho gaya, dekhna padega’ (what happened? let's see). So that is more exciting for an audience.”


Talking about how these paparazzi clips don't benefit her, she added, “Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't fetching me films). My films speak for themselves. So I don't have to appease a section of so-called media, I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal). I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait).”

She mentioned that the paparazzi are well aware of when they get too close to her, shout at her, or chase her car. She added that she doesn't feel she should apologize for her privilege. She’s just a normal woman who wants her privacy and personal space respected.

Why was Taapsee in the news lately?

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has come under fire for denying an influencer a selfie at the song launch of her upcoming movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Taapsee attended the event with other members of the cast. The peppy track 'Hauli Hauli' is a Punjabi dance number that also features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

At the event, which was held in Mumbai, Taapsee took to the stage where she met an influencer named Ananya Dwivedi, a music tech coach. A viral video shows Taapsee denying her a selfie on stage. Reacting to the now deleted clip, Ananya wrote in the comment section, “That’s me. And I don’t understand why would someone deny a selfie when you’re already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training.”

Coming to 'Hauli Hauli', the song shows Fardeen Khan and Akshay recreating their iconic 'Hey Babyy' step. All decked up in traditional outfits, groove to the beats of the party anthem. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Neha Kakkar.

taapsee pannu bollywood events bollywood bollywood news Bollywood News Update

