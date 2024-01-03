Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Taapsee Pannu celebrates New Year with beau Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu

Updated on: 03 January,2024 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently enjoying her vacation at her favorite destination, the Maldives shared pictures on Instagram with her bae Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu

Pic courtesy/ Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is receiving good response for her recently released film 'Dunki', is currently enjoying her vacation at her favorite destination, the Maldives. The actress rang in the New Year with her beau Mathias Boe, and her sister Shagun Pannu. They rang in New Year 2024 together.


Taking to her Instagram, the 'Manmarziyaan' actress shared pictures from the celebration. The first picture shows her posing with her sister Shagun Pannu. The actress wore a blue saree with a golden border which she paired with a white blouse. She wrote in the caption, "Entering 2024 with smile and saree."


The next picture shows the actress sitting on her boyfriend's lap, and hugging him. "And a hugs," wrote Taapsee Pannu, while sharing the picture. In another story, she wrote, "And beauty," as she posed with her sister, and their friends. "And music!!!!" read her last story, which showed a group of boys sitting around a long dining table, and enjoying some music.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

