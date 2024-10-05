‘Badla’ revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsee Pannu’s character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend’s dead body and money in a locked room

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu in Badla Pic/Instagram

When Taapsee Pannu brought the script for ‘Badla’ to director Sujoy Ghosh, she did not anticipate her co-star Amitabh Bachchan’s constant rehearsals would leave her feeling exhausted. ‘Badla’ was Big B’s second collaboration with Taapsee after the critically acclaimed ‘Pink’. The mystery thriller also featured Amrita Singh in a pivotal role.

Taapsee Pannu nearly fainted due to Amitabh Bachchan’s rehearsals

In an interview with Mashable India, Sujoy Ghosh recalled, “Sir (Amitabh Bachchan) has been a significant figure in my life. In this scene, he was rehearsing for what might have been the 16th or 17th time. Everyone else was exhausted and had dozed off; Taapsee had nearly fainted in a corner. But sir insisted, ‘Let’s do this,’ and kept rehearsing.”

Ghosh added, “The film happened because of Taapsee. She originally brought the script to me, but I initially declined to direct it. Later, Akshay and Sunil approached me with the same project, saying they were making changes. I agreed to direct it on the condition that I could cast Amit Ji and rewrite the script. Once they agreed, I took on the project.”

Taapsee Pannu on working with Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent interview with ANI, Taapsee shared how Big B's terrific energy used to charge her up while performing. The actor said, "I really enjoyed looking into his eyes and performing because that man has some terrific energy in him when he's in front of the camera. When you look into his eyes and perform, I used to get charged up. It is amazing."

About Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Badla’

‘Badla’ revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsee’s character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend’s dead body and money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.

Reportedly, the film is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film ‘The Invisible Guest’, which was directed by Oriol Paulo. The murder mystery has been widely shot in Scotland. It also stars Manav Kaul. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.