Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding: From designers to food to music, here's everything you need to know about the actress' quiet ceremony

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding: From hiring Danish designer to music, read complete details of the quiet ceremony x 00:00

Leaked images and videos of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding made their way online and had the actor’s fans and Bollywood aficionados excited. While Taapsee hasn't officially put out any communication on this momentous occasion, considering how the powerhouse actress has always kept her personal life private, a source recently shared the scoop from the wedding.

The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur on March 22. Adds the source, "Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and the actress looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies."

Taapsee's wedding was orchestrated by a team of renowned professionals who diligently ensured that the day unfolded seamlessly according to plan. The source further mentions, "The wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Guests were thoroughly enjoying the celebration with entertainment put up by DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Delraaz Bunshah and Band. While the official wedding glimpses have not made its way on social media, the photos and videos were worked on by Khamkha Photo Artist and Singh Photos respectively. The performances at the wedding were choreographed by Anusha Wedding Choreography. Guests were enjoying the hospitality and the delicious cocktails served up by The Bartender House. Everyone present couldn’t help but be in awe of the bride as she looked like a vision on her big day with hair and makeup by Seema Mane and Evania Pannu.”

Taapsee's wedding and sangeet videos:

In their wedding footage, Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red chooda and traditional kaleere, can be seen making her bridal entrance on the song 'Kothe Te Aa Mahiya', alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and their entourage of close friends. The ceremony, which exuded a joyous ambience, featured the couple exchanging garlands amidst cheers and music.

For their sangeet, Taapsee and Mathias danced together to Bruno Mars's 'Just The Way You Are'. The couple can be seen performing to choreographed numbers as the guests cheered on. In another video doing the rounds, Taapsee put up a dance number with her sister Shagun Pannu. The Pannu sisters performed to the song 'Le Gayi' from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor.

Taapsee and Mathias

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020. Back in 2023, Mathias was a part of Taapsee's birthday roast where he said in Hindi, "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai."