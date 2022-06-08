Taapsee Pannu speaks about Mithali Raj's retirement from all forms of international cricket

Taapsee plays Mithali Raj in the latter's biopic

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who plays the lead in 'Shabaash Mithu' the biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, has spoken about the latter's retirement from all forms of International cricket. Mithali made the announcement on Wednesday, over social media.

Taapsee says, "There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women in concerned. Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance . She is truly a legend we can never thank enough."

