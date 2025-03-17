In Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu will be seen doing a lot of raw action as she plays a mother who is on a mission. It marks her sixth collaboration with Kanika Dhillon

Taapsee Pannu with Ishwak Singh and Kanika Dhillon

Listen to this article It’s a wrap for Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh’s Gandhari: ‘A burnout like never before’ x 00:00

The revenge drama Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh, has wrapped up its shoot. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced under her banner, Kathha Pictures. It is directed by the highly acclaimed Devashish Makhija, known for films such as Bhonsle, Joram, and others. Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a post detailing her experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taapsee gave it all for Gandhari

Taking to Instagram Taapsee shared a picture from the film’s set and wrote, “If there is a NOS mode for human body I experienced it in this film, If there is something called running on fuel of grit and determination, I saw it in this film, If there is something called unified goal of “make it happen” I felt it in this film. Every time I decide to go against the tide I forget there is a price to pay, a burnout like never before, but some bruises give a feeling of contentment like never before. We gave it all! Bringing it to u soon….Our Gandhari.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee plays a mother on a mission

Gandhari marks the sixth collaboration between Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu, following their successful projects like Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and more. This intense revenge drama was filmed over 50 days in and around Mumbai and Maharashtra. Taapsee Pannu will be seen doing a lot of raw action in the film as she plays a mother who is on a mission.

Speaking about the film, Kanika Dhillon shared, "Gandhari has been both an enriching and challenging experience for us. It’s a heroic story that I am extremely proud of. Taapsee has put her heart and soul into the film, as has the entire team. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences."

‘Felt like a newcomer’

Taapsee Pannu shares “It’s been not just mentally but physically demanding film. We tried to achieve so much against all odds which wouldn’t have been possible if the entire team was not aligned together and driven enough to complete this film at breakneck speed. We have pushed the envelope a bit with this film. I felt like a newcomer who wants to give it all in every shot. My job as an actor is over, so now I am waiting with bated breath to see the results of this hard work.”

Produced by Kanika Dhillon under Kathha Pictures and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari is set for release in 2025.