In the candid shot, Ajay and Tabu are seen in conversation with Neeraj Pandey as they stand together against the backdrop of Marine Drive

Picture Courtesy/Tabu's Instagram account

Listen to this article Tabu wraps shooting for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' x 00:00

Actor Tabu has finished shooting for 'Auron Mein Kahan DumTha', which also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

On Friday, Tabu took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"Yeh safar khatam hua..#wrap #auronmeinkahandumtha @neerajpofficial @ajaydevgn @shitalbhatia_official @reliance.entertainment @kumarmangatpathak @jimmysheirgill @saieemmanjrekar @mmkeeravaani..Thank you," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Tabu also shared a BTS picture from the sets of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', which is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

In the candid shot, Ajay and Tabu are seen in conversation with Neeraj Pandey as they stand together against the backdrop of Marine Drive.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is touted to be a unique musical love story spanning across 20 years. The film marks Ajay's tenth film with Tabu.The duo has shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Also Read: Sankalp Reddy: Only Vidyut could do justice to a part that is steeped in patriotism

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The untold story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever