Tahira on sticking to her guns and helming all-women film

For her debut feature film, Sharmajee Ki Beti, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana penned a story about five women in Mumbai. That’s not an easy project to make in an industry obsessed with its heroes. It was a long road to get it off the ground as she battled breast cancer, braved the pandemic, and searched for a like-minded producer. But the relentless work of the past five years is all worth it as the Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher-starrer is set to stream on Prime Video. “People are saying that I could be deemed a product of nepotism because I’m a star wife. I wish it had helped me; the film would’ve been made seven years ago,” laughs Kashyap. “But here, men played allies. My producers were so invested in telling this story.”



The writer-director wanted to tell a story born from her observations. If it didn’t follow the blueprint of mainstream Hindi films or fit into prospective producers’ vision, so be it. “I didn’t succumb to temptations of casting an A-lister, or adding a love story. I wrote drafts and drafts, but only the honest story eventually got made. I wanted a credible cast. Typically, actors listen to the narration, give a snooty look, discuss numbers and vanish. Divya and Sakshi heard the narration and immediately said yes. Saiyami was doing another similar film, but narration after narration, she loved it.” Though Bollywood has witnessed a spurt in women’s stories, Kashyap points out that most focus on a certain demographic. With Sharmajee Ki Beti, she wanted to explore a wide range—from a teenager grappling with body image issues, to a Patiala-born middle-aged woman struggling to fit in, in Mumbai. “Women from 20 to 28 are all that is represented on screen. I wanted women below 20 and above 30 to be heard as well.”

While actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana has made his mark in front of the camera, Kashyap is finding her place behind it. Is it tough keeping personal and professional lives apart in this industry? Recently, Saba Azad spoke about how she lost voice-over jobs because many assumed that as Hrithik Roshan’s partner, she wouldn’t be interested in them. Kashyap says she and her husband have navigated their equation. “At home, there is a lot of discussion about movies, but then we go our own ways. There is mutual respect for each other’s choices, and there is no infringement.”