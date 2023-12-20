Taimur Ali Khan birthday: During an interview with Mid-day recently, Kareena revealed why she never hid her son from the limelight

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur, their first child together, on December 20, 2016. Taimur has grown up in the spotlight, as one of the most photographed starkid. Kareena and Saif have always been cooperative with the paparazzi when they have tried to take photos of the little one.

During an interview with Mid-day recently, Kareena revealed why she never hid her son from the limelight, like some celeb parents do. Talking about Taimur 'unwantedly' facing the cameras since he was a kid, Kareena said, "There is no reason why there is so much attention on him. His parents are stars, not him. He is very unaffected by it. He is a smart boy."

"Each parent can choose what they want for their child. I knew if he was coming out with me, he was going to be clicked. I never covered his face. I did not want him to be scarred. That could have an adverse affect on him as well," she said.

The Kapoor family members are often caught in the middle of the nepotism debate. "We have had our fair share of complete disasters and debacles. But you have to constantly keep coming back trying to do something different and if that wouldn’t be the case, then we wouldn’t be at this interview today. It's also because of some choices that I have made, some films that I have dared to do," Kareena argued.

Kareena acknowledges the fact that she had the privilege of being on a movie set when she was young. "I will always say that that advantage is definitely there. Especially someone like me, who has been on sets with Karisma, is definitely very lucky. But maybe that’s like 1% of the advantage. I might have been there to see what’s happening on the set but I have not faced the camera. I haven’t shown my talent. So, that you can’t take away from someone. It's an X factor. Look at Shah Rukh Khan. It is an X factor, you either have it or you don’t."