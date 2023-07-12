Tamannaah Bhatia shares excitement for Vijay Varma's web series ‘Kaalkoot’

Vijay Varma shared the teaser of 'Kaalkoot', and Tamannaah Bhatia had an impressive response.

Tamannaah with Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is preparing for the upcoming release of his web series titled 'Kaalkoot'. The actor was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2'. However, this time, he will be on the other side of the law, aiming to apprehend the wrongdoers instead of playing one. Some time ago, Vijay Varma shared the teaser of 'Kaalkoot', and Tamannaah Bhatia had an impressive response.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia reposted the teaser, expressing her enthusiasm and support for her boyfriend's forthcoming web series. The actress wrote, "Another remarkable creation is on its way. @itsvijayvarma @battatawada @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @sumit.saxena.35912."

In the intriguing teaser for the upcoming series "Kaalkoot," Vijay Varma takes on the role of a young and inexperienced police officer. Despite being on the job for only three months, his journey is already filled with frustration and constant nagging from his overbearing boss, played by Gopal Datt. Adding to his troubles, Vijay's personal life is equally tumultuous as his mother persistently presents him with pictures of potential brides. To exacerbate matters, matrimonial sites repeatedly pester him with inquiries about his relationship status.

The plot takes a gripping turn when one of the girls suggested by Vijay's mother becomes the unfortunate victim of an acid attack. Instructed to uncover the truth behind this heinous crime, Vijay is thrust into a high-stakes investigation that promises intense twists and turns.

The teaser, which was recently shared by Vijay Varma himself, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Kaalkoot." Vijay's caption accompanying the teaser hints at the multifaceted nature of the show, promising a richly layered narrative that will captivate viewers. He invites the audience to enjoy the series, which will be available for streaming free of cost on @officialjiocinema starting from the 27th of July.

Sharing the teaser, Vijay Varma wrote, "#Kaalkoot Teaser is here! The show is packed with a lot of content, and this is just a glimpse. Enjoy streaming it for free on @officialjiocinema from 27th July."

Meanwhile, the series "Kaalkoot," directed by Sumit Saxena, is scheduled to stream on Jio Cinema starting July 27. The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi in a leading role, along with Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Datt in key roles.