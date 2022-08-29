Tanishk Bagchi on Liger song 'Aafat': We didn’t have any [wrong] intention

Addressing criticism for employing dialogues from scenes of abuse in Aafat, Tanishk Bagchi says team ‘didn’t think about it too much’
Tanishk Bagchi
Liger may have been panned by fans and critics alike, but its Tanishk Bagchi-composition, Aafat, was among the few tracks to gain attention soon after its release for establishing the chemistry between lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. “This was the first time that I was working with Vijay, so it took a while to understand the kind of voice that would suit his face. I had the situation and brief in mind. I keep creating [tunes], and when I looked through my bank, I found this one that I thought would be [fitting] here. Vijay and Ananya have different features, and body languages. I’ve never seen Vijay in a dance track, so I had to retain a straight groove,” says Bagchi of the number that has quickly found favour among listeners.
Also Read: 'Liger' actress Ananya Panday is truly an 'aafat' and photos are proof
Aafat has, however, courted controversy for the fact that it employs dialogues from such scenes of ’80s films that depicted sexual assault. Lines like ‘Bhagwaan ke liye muje chhod do’ have been playfully interjected in the track, a development that has been criticised by listeners. “It was a collective call. We [didn’t] think too much about it. It could have been any other dialogue, and we would have used it.
We [came across] this one and agreed to use it. It wasn’t all that important either, because the crux of the song was the [hook line], Aafat. We didn’t have any [wrong] intention. But, I respect the masses; they are intelligent and have a point of view. We can’t be perfect every time, and need to learn from everyone,” he says, crediting the young generation for their ability to accept new artistes and unique tunes.
Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?