Tanushree Dutta evokes nostalgia for many of us; the actress gave us some very beautiful films in her short-spanning career. Today, as Tanushree Dutta celebrates her birthday, here is a look back at her journey in the film industry. Born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on March 19, 1984, Tanushree started her career as a model. She participated and won Femina Miss India Universe in 2004.

Before entering the glitz and glamour of the Hindi film industry, Tanushree ventured into Tamil Cinema and debuted with "Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai". Later in 2005, Dutta's Bollywood debut "Chocolate" came. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan, and many others. Although the film didn't do well at the box office, it attracted a lot of controversy. Later, Tanushree went on to do a few more films; her last movie was in 2013 when she starred in "Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath".

Tanushree gained a lot of headlines during her time in the industry, but it was barely about her films. The actress attracted public and media attention soon after her debut in Bollywood. Dutta was dominating headlines because of her serious allegations against a few of the industry's A-listers. After her debut with Vivek Agnihotri's film, the actress accused the director of harassing her. Dutta also made serious allegations against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, and others.

But for those who think this was the only thing that made Tanushree get attention are not right. There was and is a lot beyond the MeToo movement to talk about. There are people who have celebrated Tanushree's journey for her acting skills and talent. Even though she had a very short-spanning career, her contribution to movies has given her a fan base who still cherish her work. During an almost decade-long career, Dutta has given us films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dhol, Risk and others.

In an interview in 2013, she said that she took a break and tried recuperation using Eastern spirituality. Initially, she stayed at an ashram for one and a half years. Then, she went to Ladakh where she learned Buddhist meditation. She also practices Vipassana meditation. Today, we still enjoy her work and hope to see her making a comeback.