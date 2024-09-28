In her latest post, Farah takes us on a fun tour of her new bag and playfully reveals some quirky items she carries with her. Take a look at the amusing video

Farah Khan

Farah Khan, known for her witty sense of humour, is back with another hilarious Instagram video. In her latest post, Farah takes us on a fun tour of her new bag and playfully reveals some quirky items she carries with her.

Farah Khan reveals what she carries in her stylish bag

She kicks off the video by showing a script for the movie Tees Maar Khan 2—but there's a catch! Farah amusingly claims she "stole" it from Akshay Kumar’s house, jokingly adding, “Never going to happen, Akshay,” poking fun at the idea of a sequel to the 2010 film.

As the video continues, Farah’s mischief doesn't stop. She pulls out a piece of home decor, cheekily saying it’s something she swiped from Shah Rukh Khan’s famous Mannat residence.

To top it all off, Farah reveals some cucumbers she carries around, saying it's all because of how "health-conscious" her close friend Shilpa Shetty is, poking fun at Shilpa’s well-known dedication to fitness and healthy living.

Farah Khan on the internet recently

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, best known for his films like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Happy New Year’ turned into an interior designer for her best friend actor-model Maheep Kapoor.

In the first episode of the ‘Style My Space’ series, Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor featured together. The ladies select a corner from each other’s house and design it in 12 hours. The episode shows Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor having a fun-filled chat while criticizing each other amusingly. After a while, the interesting part begins with Maheep not agreeing with Farah that she can design her home more beautifully.

Farah started the conversation and said, “So, basically, the challenge is that you'll come to my house and you'll find a space that you think is not up to the mark and you'll style it. I'll find my spaces and I'll go to your house and I'll renovate the entire house in your house and I'll kick Sanjay out.” To which Maheep replied, “Are you crazy, Farah? Do you think we can become interior designers? It's not normal.” Farah laughed gently and said while looking at the camera, “ It's not going to work. Give me someone else. Someone who is well-behaved” Maheep continued, “Farah, it is like... Does a choreographer become a movie director? It's unheard of”.

Recently, Farah shared a video featuring Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Javed Akhtar, and others celebrating the newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth with sweets and cakes.

(With inputs from ANI)