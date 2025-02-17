Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon has taken to her Instagram to share that she has started shooting for her upcoming romance drama co-starring Dhanush

In Pic: Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon starts shooting for Tere Ishk Mein amid wedding rumours with Kabir Bahia x 00:00

Kriti Sanon recently jetted off from the city with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, and reports have it that the duo are quite serious about each other and are going to meet each other’s parents. Meanwhile, Kriti has taken to her Instagram to share that she has started shooting for her upcoming romance drama co-starring Dhanush. Kriti Sanon begins filming Tere Ishq Mein today, stepping into yet another intriguing character.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source from the unit, “Filming started with Dhanush a few days back, and today, Kriti begins her shoot.” This marks the start of her journey as Mukti, a role that promises to showcase a new, intense side of her craft.

Videos of Dhanush shooting for Tere Ishk Mein go viral

Earlier, several pictures and videos of Dhanush shooting at the Sri Ram College campus have emerged on social media. These pictures, shot by the students of the college, show Dhanush wearing a green checkered shirt with blue pants and a watch on his hand.

One of the videos that has emerged on social media shows Anand L. Rai discussing scenes with someone. Later, the clip shows Dhanush exiting his grand vanity van and waving at the person shooting the clip.

Before Tere Ishq Mein, Dhanush has done two more Hindi films. He debuted in Bollywood with Anand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Later, he starred in another film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, which was also directed by Anand L. Rai. This marks his third collaboration with the ace filmmaker. To date, Dhanush has only worked with Anand L. Rai when it comes to Hindi films.

Kriti to marry Kabir Bahia?

While Kriti is busy shooting for Tere Ishq Mein, there are reports that Sanon is all set to tie the knot with her rumoured beau Kabir. Rumours are rife that the couple will tie the knot in 2025, and Kriti was also clicked at Delhi airport with Kabir in matching outfits.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio. He studied at Regent’s University London, where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. Kabir completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, a leading travel agency based in the UK. Reportedly, Kabir was born in 1999 and Kriti in 1990, making the latter nine years older than him. Reportedly, Kabir and Kriti were introduced by the latter’s sister, Nupur Sanon. He was also on her birthday vacation in Greece.

Kabir is a sports enthusiast and is well-connected with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal, and Hardik Pandya.