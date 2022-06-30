'Tere Saath Hoon Main' song from Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' is a tearjerker

Staying true to his signature style of small-town storytelling, Aanand L Rai’s 'Raksha Bandhan' is set to tug your heart strings on 11th August

Picture Courtesy: PR

The makers of 'Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' dropped the song 'Tere Saath Hoon Main' and it's truly a tearjerker. Released amidst full fanfare, the song launch event was attended by Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Aanand L Rai, music director Himesh Reshammiya and the star-cast of the film including Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth.

A beautiful tribute to the brother-sister relationship, 'Tere Saath Hoon Mein' celebrates the promise of unrelenting support, uncompromising companionship and unconditional love between siblings. Adding to the library of songs that honours the brother-sister bond, Aanand L Rai has brought back the nostalgia attached to golden Bollywood songs like Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. A melodious composition by Himesh Reshammiya, the song has been sung by Nihal Tauro with the lyrics penned by lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Speaking about the song, director-producer Aanand L Rai said, “Raksha Bandhan is all about returning to your heart centre. The film celebrates a brother-sister bond like never before and Tere Saath Hoon Mein sets the narrative for the film. It made perfect sense for this song to be the first release from the music album. For me, the music of the film has always been its soul. I’ve always believed it should add to tone of the film and Himesh has done an outstanding job by capturing the emotions just right!”

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the Aanand L Rai directorial has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Alka Hiranandani and ZEE Studios. Presented by Colour Yellow, ZEE Studios and Cape of Good Films, the film is slated to hit screens on 11th August 2022.

