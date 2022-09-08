Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Thank God Ajay Devgn unveils new poster on social media check out the first look

'Thank God': Ajay Devgn unveils new poster on social media; check out the first look

Updated on: 08 September,2022 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles

'Thank God': Ajay Devgn unveils new poster on social media; check out the first look

Thank God poster picture courtesy by official Instagram account of Ajay Devgn


Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Thursday, unveiled the new poster and first look of his upcoming comedy film 'Thank God'. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the poster, which he captioned, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25."


The 'Golmaal' actor is all set to portray the role of Chitragupt in 'Thank God'. In the poster, Ajay could be seen sitting on a throne in a cool black suit with a heavy beard and sunglasses on, in a dapper look. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by the 'Dhamaal' director Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali. The film marks Sidharth and Ajay's first on-screen collaboration.

Also Read: 'Bholaa' wrap: Tabu, Ajay Devgn complete their ninth film together


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on September 9, 2022. 'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Ajay will be also seen in Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports period film 'Maidaan', in his next directorial film 'Bholaa' alongside actor Tabu, which is an official Hindi remake of a south film, and in 'Drishyam 2' which is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' opposite south actor Rashmika Mandanna. 

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ajay devgn bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK