The first song from Thank You For Coming, titled Haanji, was unveiled today on YouTube. It is picturised on Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedia and Karan Kundrra

Pic/Haanji song from Thank You For Coming

Listen to this article Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra set the party mood right with Haanji x 00:00

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedia's chic flick, titled Thank You For Coming, is creating the right buzz among the audience ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. The trailer of the film directed by Karan Boolani released on September 6. Now, the first song has been unveiled on YouTube.

The song is titled Haanji. It is a mix of Bollywood-style music and urban jam. Setting the perfect party vibe, Haanji is sung and composed by Qaran, who also wrote the lyrics along with Siddhant Kaushal. It is choreographed by Rajit Dev. Haanji is picturised on Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly, Kusha, Shibani and Karan Kundrra. As the girls take center stage, they light up the dance floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank You For Coming will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 15, 2023. Anil Kapoor, who is acting and producing the film, will be attending the premiere with co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The cast of the film along with the director will be gracing the red carpet too.

Producer Rhea Kapoor shared, "I am ecstatic for Thank You For Coming to be the only Indian Feature Film having its gala world premiere in TIFF and making a mark globally. I am proud that the jury at TIFF has identified this an important subject to be screened at their prestigious festival. It’s a women-led mainstream film that offers indian cinema at its most joyful, echoing with women at a global stage from all age groups!"

Ektaa added, "Thank You For Coming celebrates women’s sexuality, freedom and delivers an important message. In today’s world, this message is more relevant than ever. It’s a film that is high on content and intent! I am elated to have this film as the exclusive Indian representation for the Gala Premiere in TIFF 2023. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform to elevate this film and its bold subject."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.