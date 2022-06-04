Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > ‘The battle has always been between men’

‘The battle has always been between men’

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Mrunal on subverting the tropes of a leading lady with Gumraah, which sees her as a cop in a face-off against Aditya’s character

‘The battle has always been between men’

Mrunal Thakur. Pic/Instagram


At some point in their career, almost every Hindi film hero has played an upright, no-nonsense cop on screen. In comparison, the opportunity has been few and far between for leading ladies. Which is why Mrunal Thakur is stoked to don the khaki uniform for Gumraah. “To be associated with an impactful and fierce character is a dream for every actor. The physicality of the character is starkly different; there’s a certain posture and body language that I’m training for,” she shares.

The film marks Mrunal Thakur’s first project with Aditya Roy Kapur
The film marks Mrunal Thakur’s first project with Aditya Roy Kapur




Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, the official remake of Tamil hit Thadam (2019) sees Thakur as a cop investigating a murder case where two lookalikes are the primary suspects. Vardhan Ketkar’s directorial venture went on floors late last year, with the second schedule being wrapped up only last month. Thakur says she had to prep extensively for the role — from adopting the confident gait of a policewoman, to incorporating strength training in her fitness regimen so as to become action-ready. “A female cop has to find her footing in a police station and solve cases, while making sure that no one intimidates her. She is a woman in a man’s world. It is interesting to explore that facet of her personality. I visited the police station close to my house to see what women are like at work. One can notice that they are tremendously confident and unusually alert. I wanted to observe and [imbibe] these traits. I also had to rework my dialogue delivery so as to say the lines more firmly. I can’t be ‘cute’, as my crew members keep saying.”


Show full article

Mrunal Thakur aditya roy kapur Toofaan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK