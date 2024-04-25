Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of famous Marathi actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She will be seen in 'The Broken News 2’.

Shriya Pilgaonkar Pic/Instagram

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is set to return with her role as journalist Radha Bhargava in Season 2 of the streaming series 'The Broken News’, recently opened up on the headlines about herself when she was reported to be the adopted child of her famous parents Sachin and Supriya.

In an interview with India Today, Shriya said, “There was a random article that said I was adopted. No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that’s absolutely untrue."

"This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me,” she added.

Coming to 'The Broken News’, Shriya said that the series stresses the fact that news consumption cannot be a one-way traffic. The ones who are consuming the news also have to be aware of AI and should verify news from their end as well.

The actress told IANS: “This season explores different themes in the world of news reporting that are so relevant. One of them is fake news and how easy it is for sensationalised stories to spread faster than actual truth and facts. Given the recent alarming incidents of the Deepfakes, it raises concerns about misinformation and trust in the media.”

“Today, we can’t afford to blindly believe everything we read on social media without fact-checking from multiple sources because of how common fake news has become. Our series addresses the fact that the onus also lies on people consuming news to make sure that they discern fact from fiction,” she added.

Returning after a gap of two years, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between the two broadcast news channels, ‘Josh 24x7’ and ‘Awaz Bharti’ scale new heights. The show, which is based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press’, is directed by Vinay and written by Sambit Mishra. It also stars Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat. 'The Broken News 2' will air on ZEE5 on May 3.

(With inputs from IANS)