Readying for The Family Man 3 shoot, Priyamani says her rise in Hindi film industry hasn’t alienated her fan-base in south

Priyamani

A February release in Article 370, now Maidaan, followed by the shoot of the third season of The Family Man, and a Kannada film—clearly, Priyamani has her hands full. Does it get difficult juggling different film industries? Not really, says the actor. “I have a wonderful team to take care of that. All I have to do is pack my bags and go,” she smiles. And for now, she is itching to go back to The Family Man’s set. “I am so excited to get back to playing Suchi. We are starting soon. I’m dying to meet the whole family,” she beams.

While Priyamani is one of the most acclaimed names in the south film industry, her success in Bollywood is quite recent, beginning with Raj-DK’s web series. The runaway success of the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted spy thriller led to her bagging more Hindi projects. Sometimes, an actor may run the risk of alienating their home audience after they begin working in another industry. But Priyamani doesn’t harbour such concerns. “For me, it’s work; it doesn’t matter if it is a Hindi project or Tamil or Telugu. But you need to do quality work at the end of the day and do it right. If there is a gap between films, there will be another movie that will help you regain the popularity. I don’t think if you work in other languages while having a base in one industry, your popularity reduces.”

