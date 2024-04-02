During the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Neetu Kapoor revealed that Salman Khan volunteered to be the bartender at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding in 2006

Salman Khan turned bartender for Riddhima's wedding

Listen to this article Did you know? Salman Khan turned bartender at Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima’s wedding x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Sahani, and Neetu Kapoor graced the first episode of Kapil Sharma’s new show on Netflix, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show'. Since the first episode streamed on the OTT platform, it has been garnering all the attention from the audience. Fans went crazy as they got to know some secrets about their favourite Kapoor family.

In the episode, it was revealed that Riddhima was a huge Salman Khan fan and had posters of him on the walls of her room. As Salman got to know about this, he volunteered to be the bartender at her wedding in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

While revealing this fun story, Neetu Kapoor shared, “Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody! Logon ne aa ke bola ki khatam ho raha hai sab kuchh, tequila khatam ho raha hai. Rishi bole ki main toh itne le ke aaya tha, khatam kaise ho sakta hai. Dekha toh jitne aaye the guests wo phenk rahe the aur aur le rahe the because Salman Khan was serving. Then Rishi went to him and said, ‘Ja tu, nikal wahan se’. (People came to us and complained that the alcohol is over. Rishi Kapoor couldn't believe it since he brought a lot of booze. It turned out that guests were throwing away their liquor only so that Salman Khan could serve them more. Rishi then went to him and shooed him off).”

In the episode, while talking about his late father, Ranbir Kapoor said that if Rishi Kapoor screamed at someone, it only meant that he loved that person. Neetu and Riddhima also nodded in agreement. Ranbir further said that his father only hit him once in his entire life. Recalling the incident, he said, "Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without removing my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!"

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ premieres on Netflix on March 30, 2024, every Saturday from 9 pm onwards.