'The Kashmir Files' actor Pallavi Joshi slams Nadav Lapid for his remarks, calls him "genocide denier"

Updated on: 29 November,2022 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

"We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend 'The Kashmir Files' against the rude and vulgar statement of a genocide denier," said Joshi.

'The Kashmir Files' producer and lead actress Pallavi Joshi added to the volley of criticism against Israeli director and screenwriter Nadav Lapid's comments on the Vivek Agnihotri film in his capacity as chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury.


In a media statement, Joshi said: "For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit community. After three decades the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively."



Joshi, who played a professor in a university that appeared to be similar to JNU in 'The Kashmir Files', added: "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir."

She concluded by noting: "We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend 'The Kashmir Files' against the rude and vulgar statement of a genocide denier." She assured her audience that 'The Kashmir Files' remains "a people's film".

