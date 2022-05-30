Breaking News
The many shades of music-making

Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Netflix music supervisor decodes how recall-value, musical impact for each episode are essentials in creating audio content for streaming platforms

The many shades of music-making

Ramprasad Sundar


Referring to music as the most “decentralised global language” is among the most accurate descriptions of the art that we have come across. Attribute it to the fact that exposure to web shows from different parts of the globe has made us consumers of the music from those parts as well, but it’s tough to contend that access to video-streaming platforms has altered our playlists too.

Ramprasad Sundar, music creative and production lead at Netflix, gives us a sneak-peek into the process of creating music for the web platform, and evidently opens the conversation by addressing how a show from one part of the world is made to sound palatable for a global audience. “Shows like Stranger Things and Money Heist have been known for their music. In fact, for Stranger Things, we did something with maestro Ilaiyaraaja only days ago. Also, there is a global appetite for Indian music. We do not reduce the scope of the composer, but we offer to mix [their work] with elements that we think will help the score.” 




Web vs film


