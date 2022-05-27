The more, the merrier

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Bazmee open to building franchise, provided he finds “unique script” for third instalment

A still from the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought much cheer to the box office, having collected close to Rs 85 crore since its May 20 release. As the Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani-starrer marches towards the Rs 100-crore mark, many are wondering if the team will contemplate making the third instalment. Director Anees Bazmee is game to take the horror comedy ahead as a franchise. “If the producers decide to go ahead, we will make it. When taking on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I was sure I didn’t want to make it a psychological thriller [like its 2007 prequel], so we made a horror comedy. I will make part three only if we crack something better than this,” he asserts, before adding, “If I spend considerable time, I will be able to come up with a unique script.”

Anees Bazmee

Citing the example of No Entry (2005), Bazmee says a franchise can be tenable only if backed by a strong script. “I didn’t do the No Entry sequel for 15 years because I won’t do it for the heck of it. The day I cracked the idea, I started writing its second part.”

Show full article