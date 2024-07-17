Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2024 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Sabarmati Report director Ranjan Chandel has shared that the makers asked him to make changes with which he wasn't okay

In Pic: Vikrant Massey and Ranjan Chandel

The Sabarmati Report director Ranjan Chandel finally breaks silence after leaving Vikrant Massey starrer
‘The Sabarmati Report’, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, is again making headlines. After facing troubles with the CBFC, the film's director, Ranjan Chandel, has stepped down from the director's chair due to creative differences with the makers. Chandel has shared that the makers asked him to make changes with which he wasn't okay.


In a Hindustan Times report, it has been revealed that Ranjan is no longer the director of the film. The news portal quoted Chandel saying, “I shot the complete film, but then there were a few ideas by the makers which were not for reshoots but additions to the film. I didn't agree with those changes as the film deals with a sensitive subject. However, the makers wanted them, so I decided to step back from it. There were these creative differences between me and the makers which I didn't agree with, and I couldn't make the film with those changes."


Chandel added, "There are reports that the changes are being made after the film went to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification and they suggested those changes, thus the film is getting postponed. However, that isn't true at all."


‘The Sabarmati Report’ tells the story of what went behind the burning of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat in 2002. The horrifying incident took place near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, where about 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the train. Notably, the cause of the riots remains disputed to date.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was most recently seen in ‘12th Fail’. ‘12th Fail’, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra has appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan." The storyline of the movie centres on Azad (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a vigilante police jailer who, along with a group of women, endeavours to reform a corrupt society. Nayanthara takes on the role of a police officer, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the formidable grey antagonist in this captivating spectacle.

