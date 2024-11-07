Vikrant Massey will be seen playing a journalist in The Sabarmati Report, a film based on true incidents related to the Godhra riots of 2002

Vikrant Massey (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Ahead of 'The Sabarmati Report' release, Vikrant Massey speaks about getting threats: 'I am handling it' x 00:00

Vikrant Massey is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film is based on the Godhra riots in 2002 that took place in Gujarat. On Wednesday, the film's trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai, and surprisingly, during the media interaction, Vikrant opened up about him getting threats for being associated with the project that delves into the controversial and sensitive Godhra Train Burning incident.

Vikrant Massey who was previously seen on the big screen in the super-hit film '12th Fail' will be seen playing a Hindi-speaking journalist in 'The Sabarmati Report'. Talking about the threats he has been getting he said, “I have been getting threats. However, I’m not looking to draw attention to it. It’s something I’m handling, and as a team, we are collectively addressing it.”

Addressing questions about the Gujarat riots in relation to his upcoming film, Vikrant Massey firmly stated, “We are artists, and our job is to tell stories. This film is grounded in facts. Unfortunately, you haven’t seen the film yet, so it’s important not to jump to conclusions that it focuses on just one side of the story.”

About The Sabarmati Report movie

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna AND Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.In the film, Vikrant plays a journalist who probes the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report.

Ektaa said that the movie tries to bring out the unknown facts about the tragic incident and the genesis of it.

She said, "I am telling the genesis of it. Pehla Pahlu (first aspect) - without undermining the other pehloos (aspects). Unfortunately, this Pehlu, how it all started, has not been reported enough. That's why we have decided to tell you how it started without undermining what happened later. It doesn't mean if you tell one story, you undermine the other. It's not about only one side. This is about how it started, very different"

'The Sabarmati Report' is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 15.